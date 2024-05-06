Centenarian, local veterans travel to France for 80th anniversary of ‘D-Day’ 

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday, the Perinton History Museum hosted a Bon Voyage reception for five local World War II veterans, one a centenarian, before they travel to celebrate the 80th anniversary of “D-Day,” the largest aquatic military invasion in history.

On June 6, 1944, 156,000 Allied Forces from the U.S. and eight other Allied countries invaded Normandy Beach, an event known as “D-Day.” The air-water-land attack marked the beginning of the Allied force’s defeat of the Nazi occupation of eastern France.

In June, World War II Navy Veteran Robert “Al” Persichitti, 102, of Fairport NY, will fly to Normandy, France, to attend the 80th memorial celebration of “D-Day” which took place on June 6, 1944.

Other retired veterans, Navy Veteran Joe Grossman, 97, of Fairport, and Army Veteran Siegfried “Ziggy” Weinthal, 95, of Pittsford, will celebrate with him.

Two more veterans, Army veterans Tom Connors, 97, of East Rochester, and George Steitz, 99, of Penfield, will celebrate “D-Day” at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.