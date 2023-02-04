Center for Youth assists homeless kids amid brutal cold in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. When cold weather hits we want to make sure you have all the information you need to stay warm and, more importantly, stay safe. News10NBC talked to the executive director of the Center for Youth about the resources available during this cold snap.

“It is absolutely freezing outside,” said Center for Youth Executive Director Elaine Spaull-Center. “It almost feels as though it gets colder by the minute, which is why the executive director for the Center for Youth says they are prepared and have the resources to take in anyone who needs a warm place to stay.”

“We have warming centers,” she said. “We have access. We have hotel rooms if you need them; please don’t stay on the street.”

Spaull-Center agrees so far we’ve had a mild winter, but that has quickly changed with the below-freezing temperatures we’re experiencing. She says they serve youth in the area facing homelessness and right now is not a time for anybody to be left out in the cold.

“Young people sometimes find themselves in unsafe situations and stay where they shouldn’t and we don’t want that,” she said.

She says they are prepared to take in as many young people as they can.

“We have dozens and dozens of young people we serve in apartments and in shelters and the crisis nursery,” she said. “Our 13-bed shelter is our emergency shelter, so that’s the one that’s open to 12 to 17-year-olds. If you’re over 18 still call us, we’ll find a way to help you.”

“And remember that we’re in this together, it will pass, it will be June again someday soon and for right now please be safe.”

The number for that 24-hour helpline is 585-271-7670. Those looking for shelter can call 585-753-6044. And after 5 pm and on weekends you can call 585-442-1742. There’s also a 24-hour warming shelter at the Open Door Mission.