CEO of Rochester company sentenced for misuse of federal funds

CEO of Rochester company sentenced for misuse of federal funds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The CEO of a Rochester company has been sentenced to three years of probation for misusing federal grant money.

Arkady Malakhov, CEO of Solid Cell Inc., a business in Rochester, submitted a proposal to the National Science Foundation for a small business research grant for a project. The foundation awarded Malakhov $225,000 to support the project.

The assistant U.S. attorney’s office says Malakhov misused that money for his own use and also gave a portion of the funds to other people unrelated to the project.

Malakhov was also ordered to pay $200,000 back to the foundation.

