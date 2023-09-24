Ceremony honors fallen heroes Sunday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Blue Star Mothers will host a ceremony on Sunday to honor our fallen heroes who died while serving in the armed forces.

The ceremony is at 2 p.m. at White Haven Memorial Park. A presentation of yellow roses will be given to the families in remembrance of their loved ones. President Biden is asking people to display our nation’s flag and publicly show support for Gold Star families.

Government buildings will also display the Gold Star flag.