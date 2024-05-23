Ceremony recognizes students enlisting in military after graduation

Ceremony recognizes high school seniors entering the military

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Our Community Salutes of Monroe County held a High School Enlistee Ceremony at Oak Hill Country Club to recognize students who are enlisting in the military after graduation.

The organization, along with local, state, and military officials, saluted the students taking on the honor of serving the country.

“So, I enlisted into the National Guard. I went to basic training last summer between my junior and my senior year and I’ll be going to AIT this summer to actually start my job,” said Dylan Fagan, an upcoming Pittsford Mendon High School graduate.

Fagan will start his Advanced Individual Training (AIT) this summer to begin his military job.

“So I wanted to enlist because of all the stuff going on in Europe, the Middle East …” said Nicholas Seymour, also enlisting in the National Guard.

Our Community Salutes of Monroe County brings together veterans, educators, and community leaders to honor and support high school students who are entering the military after graduation.

“It’s so important for these young kids to know, especially these days, that their community and their country support their decision to serve, because right now, less than 16 percent of all young people actually have any interest in serving. These are the kids that are going to be in the watchtower; these are the kids that are going to protect our liberties,” said Ken Hartman, founder and president of Our Community Salutes of Monroe County.