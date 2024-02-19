Challenger/Miracle League will hold training on Monday for athletes with disabilities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Spring training for the Challenger/Miracle League, which provides opportunities for children and adults with disabilities to play sports, takes place on Monday.

The sixth annual spring training event takes place at Salmon Creek Country Club in Spencerport. There will be a session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and another from 1 to 3 p.m. with a meal provided. In the past, the event has drawn 75 to 100 athletes and around 200 volunteers.

You can learn more and donate to the Challenger/Miracle League here.