Challenging racial segregation in our communities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – What can we do to challenge racial segregation in our own communities? That’s at the heart of a new book called “Just Action.” Monday its authors stopped in Rochester for a discussion on the roots of segregation, and what we can do about it.

Leah Rothstein, and her father Richard co-wrote “Just Action” with the hope of undoing the damaging legacy caused by racial segregation, which they believe is found in every community.

It was a packed house at Rochester’s former Lyric Theater on East Avenue for “Provoking Thought, featuring The Rothsteins. People came out to hear from the authors and learn more about how racial segregation is the root cause of many social and economic problems.

Both authors say “Just Action” provides dozens of policies, strategies, and ideas local groups can implement in their own communities to help start making positive changes.

“What I hope readers get out of the book is that there is a lot that can be done, a lot that can be done locally to make progress in challenging segregation,” said Leah Rothstein.

Richard Rothstein added, “The biggest challenge is that people are not organized into the kind of biracial committees that can begin to take action. So, the first step is for people to just step out, meet other people, biracial multiethnic groups, create these groups, and then choose from among the many different approaches that can be taken.”

The Rothsteins say achieving success on the local level can snowball into a movement across the country.