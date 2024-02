ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Veterans Outreach Center is having a video game tournament fundraiser on Saturday, February 24 at 100 South Clinton Ave. Doors open at noon and game play starts at 1 p.m.

The game is “Call of Duty.” It’s $30 to play but people are welcome to come and watch. There will be food, drinks, and prizes. All proceeds will go towards Veterans Outreach Center.

More details and how to participate here, or call (585) 604-9626.