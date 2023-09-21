Charter bus crashes in Orange County, careening down embankment

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. — A charter bus crashed off a New York highway, sending the vehicle careening down an embankment off the side of the busy roadway.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon on I-84 near the Orange County town of Wawayanda, though it was not immediately clear what led up to or caused the incident. New York State Police confirmed that the westbound lanes of the highway were closed at exit 15 for an accident investigation.

Members of the Farmingdale High School band were on board the bus, according to officials from the Long Island school, though the total number of people on board was not immediately clear. The number and severity of any injuries was not known. It was also not immediately clear where the bus was heading to or from.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.