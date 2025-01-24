Chase across town lines ends with truck hitting spike strips on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A high-speed chase across town lines ended when a truck hit spike strips, coming to rest on Lyell Avenue and Murray Street in the city on Friday morning.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw Monroe County sheriff’s deputies surrounding the truck. Deputies said they tried to pull the truck over on East River Road in Henrietta but the driver took off.

Deputies used spike strips on Lyell Avenue to stop the truck. The people in the truck got out and ran but were caught. Deputies say they found stolen merchandise inside the truck. We’re working to find out if the driver is facing charges.

