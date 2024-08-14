Chase begins in city and ends in crash in Brighton

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A high-speed chase across the city ended with a crash in Brighton early Wednesday morning.

It all started when Rochester Police saw a 35-year-old man, who they believed was carrying a gun, get into a car near Hudson Avenue and Avenue D around 1 a.m.

Officers tried to pull the car over and say the 39-year-old woman driving wouldn’t stop. The chase ended in Brighton, where police say the suspect’s car ran a red light and slammed into another car at the intersection of Metro Park and East Henrietta Road.

Both the man and the woman in the car were taken into custody, then taken to Strong Hospital when both complained of pain from the crash. RPD says charges are pending for the driver and the passenger.

The driver of the car that was hit declined medical care.