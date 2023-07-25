Chase involving stolen ends in crash in northwest Rochester

Colleen Farrell News10NBC
A multi-police agency chase ends in a crash on Lake Avenue near Flower City Park. (Photo: Patrick Moussignac/WHEC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Four people have been taken into custody after police say they lead them on a chase Tuesday afternoon.

The chase involved an Acura Infiniti. It started in Greece then crossed into the city before coming to an end in a crash on Lake Avenue just south of Ridgeway Avenue.

Greece Police and New York State Police are on scene. Investigators say four adults – two men and two women – have been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.