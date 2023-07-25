Chase involving stolen ends in crash in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Four people have been taken into custody after police say they lead them on a chase Tuesday afternoon.

The chase involved an Acura Infiniti. It started in Greece then crossed into the city before coming to an end in a crash on Lake Avenue just south of Ridgeway Avenue.

Greece Police and New York State Police are on scene. Investigators say four adults – two men and two women – have been taken into custody.

Rochester police, Greece police, NYS Police involved in a chase which ended beyond Lake and Ridgeway Avenues. More information coming soon. pic.twitter.com/qnfhRi8xAe — Patrick Moussignac (@WHEC_Moussignac) July 25, 2023

Video of police chase that ended on Lake Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue. pic.twitter.com/zwadM5KB3T — Patrick Moussignac (@WHEC_Moussignac) July 25, 2023

People of interest taken into custody following car chase. pic.twitter.com/pMnQE2FKyr — Patrick Moussignac (@WHEC_Moussignac) July 25, 2023

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.