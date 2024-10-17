Cheer Athletics Rochester says 11 of owner’s family members died in Hurricane Helene

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cheer Athletics Rochester says its owner had 11 family members, including his parents, die during Hurricane Helene.

The gym made the announcement on its Facebook. Cheer Athletics Rochester will hold a fundraiser to support owner and coach Chad Wright. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Chad and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” the post said.

The fundraiser, the “Clinic for a Cause”, will be on Monday, Nov. 11 at the gym on 600 Elmridge Center Drive. It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can sign up to participate or donate here. The gym also set up a QR code to donate: