Cheers, hugs, and waving flags greet veterans as they return from Honor Flight Mission to Washington D.C.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sixty-one veterans returned from Washington, D.C. this Memorial Day weekend on Honor Flight Mission 83.

Cheers, hugs, and waving flags awaited the veterans at the Frederick Douglass Airport on Sunday. After making their way through the terminal, volunteers held a welcome home ceremony.

Veterans were reminded how valuable both their service and stories are now and to future generations.

“As you reflect on this mission, your honor flight mission, in the days ahead, and I think Nick talked about this, take the opportunity to share your experience while sharing the uniform. As you connect with other veterans here, as you connect with perhaps a veterans-friendly organization, that can be your buddy system link as you go through life,” said Col. Tim Vaughan.

This is the second of six Honor Flight missions planned for this year.

Since 2008, Honor Flight has flown more than 4,100 veterans to the nation’s capital.

