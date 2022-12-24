Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 16 Game Thread

CHICAGO, IL – The Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears get together for an AFC East battle. Refresh our game thread throughout for updates and live tweets from Jackson Roberts.

Ed Oliver & Jordan Phillips were both questionable on Thursday.



They’re ACTIVE today. 👀#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/BBsf06ypUs — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) December 24, 2022

Opening Drive

Some BAD communication by the #Bills there and the Bears go up 7-0 on that pass to cap a swift opening drive.



Takeaway: run defense wasn't great…. — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) December 24, 2022

Bears score in the first quarter, bringing the score to 7-0.

Bills Score

James Cook running, Allen running, Allen throwing.#Bills mixing it up and it leads to a Gabe Davis touchdown.



7-6 Bears after a missed extra point.#Billsmafia — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) December 24, 2022

Bills get a touchdown but miss the field goal, making it 7-6

A bad throw by Allen there. Big yikes. — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) December 24, 2022

Another Matt Milano tackle that's HUGE.#BillsMafia — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) December 24, 2022

236 rushing yards today for the #Bills (51 Yds more than their previous season high against Minnesota in Week 10). #BillsMafia

Devin Singletary is getting more involved. James Cook has begun to flourish. This offense doesn’t look as dependent on the pass as it did most of last year. They’re even MORE dynamic now. #BillsMafia

Dawson Knox scoring that TD sleeveless AND GLOVELESS in that cold gives off some uber-toughness vibes.

The Buffalo Bills are 2022 AFC East Champions after today’s win over the Bears. FINAL: 35-13.