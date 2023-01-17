Chicago returns to Kodak Center in June

Rochester, N.Y. – Chicago returns to Kodak Center on June 21, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. The legendary rock and roll band sold out their last show at the theater in November 2021. Tickets start at $64 and go on sale January 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the Kodak Center Box Office. VIP packages will be available.

2023 marks the band’s 56th consecutive year of touring.

The original three band members are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone. The band line-up also includes Wally Reyes, Jr. on drums, Tony Obrohta on guitar, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Eric Baines on bass and Ramon “Ray” Yslas on percussion.



