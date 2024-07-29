Child, 5, in critical condition after fire breaks out at Rochester apartment complex
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after an early-morning fire on Portland Avenue.
A firefighter was also injured when they fell off a fire truck. They are okay.
Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit said it’s unclear if the fire was intentional.
Rochester firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to the complez, which is nearly across from Rochester General Hospital. They declared this a three-alarm fire because of the size of the complex. Flames were shooting out of the roof when a News10NBC crew arrived.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided when available.