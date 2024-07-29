Child, 5, in critical condition after fire breaks out at Rochester apartment complex

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after an early-morning fire on Portland Avenue.

A firefighter was also injured when they fell off a fire truck. They are okay.

Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit said it’s unclear if the fire was intentional.

Rochester firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to the complez, which is nearly across from Rochester General Hospital. They declared this a three-alarm fire because of the size of the complex. Flames were shooting out of the roof when a News10NBC crew arrived.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided when available.