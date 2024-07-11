Child, 9, taken to hospital after co-cart crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 9-year-old child was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be checked over after hitting a northbound car with a go-cart.

According to Rochester Police, the child was operating the go-cart on the eastern sidewalk of Lake Avenue, near Lexington Avenue, around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and lost control, entering the road and striking a 2020 Chevy that was heading north on Lake Avenue.

Police said the child’s injuries don’t appear to be serious and there were no traffic tickets issued.