Child and his father injured in dog attack in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA N.Y. — A dog attacked a child and his father on South Main Street in Canandaigua on Thursday morning, the Canandaigua Police Department confirmed.

Both had significant injuries and an ambulance rushed them to Strong Hospital. The public and police were able to wrestle the dog into a patrol car before animal control arrived. A bystander was also injured while trying to control the dog.

The dog is currently at Happy Tails Animal Shelter. Canandaigua Police say they’ll release more information later in the day.