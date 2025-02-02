Child hospitalized after exposure to drugs; Wayne County woman arrested

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Wayne County woman, 40-year-old Emily A. Taylor from the Town of Savannah, was arrested after an investigation into a child being hospitalized for drug exposure.

It is alleged that on Jan. 29, the child was exposed to drugs and needed to be hospitalized. The home on Wilsey Road in the Town of Savannah was searched and drugs were found there.

Taylor is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. She was taken to Wayne County Jail to await court.