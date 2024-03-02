Child in guarded condition after crashing dirt bike, hit by car in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — A child is at Strong Memorial Hospital in guarded condition after crashing a dirt bike and then getting hit by a car in Pittsford.

Deputies say it happened around 7:45 Friday night near French Road and Monroe Avenue when the child lost control of the dirt bike, was thrown off, and then hit by a passing BMW.

The driver of the BMW was not injured, and is coopering with deputies’ investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not a factor in the crash according to deputies.

The child remains in guarded condition in the hospital.