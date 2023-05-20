Children found unsupervised, surrounded by animal excrement in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Marion woman is facing charges, accused of not adequately caring for her children.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called on Sunday, May 14 to a Buffalo Street residence to assist a family friend with picking up three children ages 9, 10, and 12.

They say their mother, Andrea Doll, was not home – and the children were not properly cared for. Deputies say the children had been left unsupervised for some time, and that the floors in the home were covered and saturated in cat and dog excrement.

Doll, 32, was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and will be back in Town of Marion Court at a later date.