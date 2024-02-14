Children injured when horse and buggy, pickup collide

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. — Two children are hospitalized Tuesday night in Yates County after a pickup truck collided with a horse and buggy.

It happened on Route 14A at Welker Road in the town of Barrington.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office says four juveniles were in the buggy when the horse got spooked and ran out in front of the pickup.

There was no word Tuesday night on the severity of the children’s injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.