Children meet Disney princesses at brunch at Winton Place

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A brunch celebrating Disney princesses took place on Sunday morning at the Old Farm Café on Winton Place.

Children had the opportunity to dine with Princess Anna, Queen Elsa, and Kristoff of Disney’s “Frozen” at the January Royal Princess Brunch. After brunch, kids had the opportunity to take pictures with the cast, watch a live musical performance, and join a sing-a-long. Attendees were encouraged to dress up in their favorite royal costume and enjoy the special treatment.

“You get Broadway caliber performers in about an hour segment that really truly give it their all and take these Disney-type characters and bring them to live at our farm. And these children feel like they are special,” content creator Kaitlyn Baldwin said.

Baldwin says more shows are planned at the Old Farm Café and the Main Stage Theatre. You can learn more here.