Chili parolee arrested after deputies say they caught him with two stolen cars

CHILI, N.Y. — A Chili parolee is back in jail after Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say they found him with two stolen cars.

Deputies responded to Paul Road in Chili for reports of a stolen Kia just before 3 a.m. on Thursday. Soon after, deputies found that car on Audino Lane after getting a call for a domestic disturbance involving a suspect in a stolen Kia.

Witnesses said the suspect ran from the Kia and deputies say they arrested Gregory Fingland, 44, after chasing him down. During the investigation, deputies learned that there was a flatbed truck stuck in the mud near Fingland’s home. Deputies determined that the truck was stolen from Brighton.

Fingland is charged with criminal possession of stolen property. He is being held in Monroe County Jail without bail.