Lunar New Year declared a school holiday in New York State

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Public school students in New York State have a new holiday to look forward to.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul just signed a bill declaring the Lunar New Year a school holiday. All public schools will be required to close for the Asian Lunar New Year — which lands on February 10 in 2024.

It’s the most important holiday in China, and is widely celebrated in South Korea, Vietnam, and other countries with big Chinese populations.