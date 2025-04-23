Chobani breaks ground on $1.2B facility in Central New York

ROME, N.Y. – The yogurt company Chobani broke ground on its $1.2 billion manufacturing facility in Rome, Oneida County, on Tuesday. The plant is being built next to Griffiss International Airport and is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs.

The facility, which will be the country’s largest natural food manufacturing plant, is expected to produce more than a billion pounds of dairy products per year. Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya was at the groundbreaking and explained his decision to choose New York for the new plant.

“New York is emotional for me. New York is home,” Ulukaya said. “Everyone has a home. I have a home. I came from Turkey 30 years ago. But New York has been home for me. This is where I build family. This is where I live every day.”

Work on the site is set to begin in the coming weeks but there is no timetable yet for when the facility will be completed.

