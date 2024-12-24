Christmas Eve hours for local bakeries and grocery stores
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is Christmas Eve and the day before Hanukkah begins. Whether you’re preparing a holiday dinner, shopping for desserts from a local bakery, or doing some last-minute shopping for gifts, here’s when things are open.
Local bakeries
- Savoia Pastry Shoppe on Clifford Avenue is open from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- Baker Street Bakery in the Park Avenue neighborhood is open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Goodman Bakes in the East End is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Taste of Supreme Bakery on Winton Road is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Leo’s Bakery is open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Cheesy Eddie’s location on South Avenue is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The location on Jefferson Road is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- For Flour City Bread Company at the Rochester Public Market, the online store is open for orders to pickup from 9 a.m. to noon.
Grocery stores
- All Wegmans, Walmart, and BJ’s stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The BJ’s Bakery on Bellwood Drive in the city is open through 9 p.m.
- All ALDI locations close at 4 p.m.
- The Costco Wholesale on Westfall Road and the Trader Joe’s on Monroe Avenue both close at 5 p.m.