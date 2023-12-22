Christmas parade and party at Holy Childhood returns Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Holy Childhood Christmas Parade and Party returns Friday morning for the 60th year.

It kicks off with a parade at 9:30 a.m. at the Holy Childhood at 100 Groton Parkway featuring firefighters from the Rochester, Henrietta, and Gates departments leading the group around the bus loop. Santa Claus and the Grinch will also join the parade.

Then, the festivities continue indoors as firefighters give gifts to children around 10 a.m. There will also be a lunch prepared by firefighters around 12:30 p.m. and a sing along. The festivities will close with a hockey game between firefighters and students at the Holy Childhood at 1:30 p.m. at the gym.