Chromebook goes up in smoke at charter school; RFD investigates whether it’s part of TikTok trend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Chromebook laptop went up in smoke at a Rochester charter school on Wednesday afternoon. The Rochester Fire Department is investigating whether it’s part of a TikTok trend that’s left school officials concerned.

During the challenge, called “The Chromebook”, students try to set their laptops on fire by sticking thin metal objects in the USB ports, which can puncture the battery and cause it to spark. There’s no word yet on the cause of the laptop fire at the school.

Firefighters responded to Exploration Charter School on Lake Avenue around 3:30 p.m. A hazmat crew responded because the device had a lithium battery. One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Other schools in the area have expressed concerns. The Spencerport Central School District said it’s gotten reports that students have tried the challenge and district leaders “want to be proactive and clear that this behavior will not be tolerated.”