Chuck Todd stepping down from ‘Meet the Press’

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Chuck Todd will be transitioning to a new role with NBC News and leaving “Meet The Press” in the upcoming months.

Todd’s moderator position will be passed on to his colleague Karen Welker.

Todd told viewers during a Meet the Press feed on Sunday morning. He’s served as the moderator for the segment since September of 2014 — the longest running television show in history.

Todd transformed the brand into a vital modern-day franchise and kept the segment at the forefront of political discourse.

He has become a trusted authority for all things politics — from presidential and national elections to congressional races across the country. He is stepping into a new position with NBC News — chief political analyst. Todd will remain the voice of NBC News for politics.