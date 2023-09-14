‘Chuckle and Roar’ Water Beads kits recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of a Water Bead activity kit after the death of an infant.

Sold exclusively by Target, about 52,000 of these “Chuckle and Roar” activity kits by Buffalo Games are being recalled because the CPSC says the water beads pose serious risks if accidentally ingested.

When the beads are in water, they grow in size. So if a child swallows them, they can block the intestines, resulting in discomfort and risk of death to a child.

If you own one of the kits, stop using it immediately, keep it away from children, and return it for a full refund.