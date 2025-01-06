Church in Rochester will hold free wedding ceremonies for LGBTQ+ couples

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A church in Rochester will hold free wedding ceremonies for same-sex couples on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Three churches – The First Universalist Church of Rochester, First Unitarian Church of Rochester, and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canandaigua – are collaborating to host the “Big Gay Wedding”. It will take place at the First Universalist Church on South Clinton Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ministers will hold ceremonies for LGBTQ+ couples with musical accompaniment. Couples will need to bring a marriage certificate for ministers to sign. If you’re a city resident, you can learn more about getting a marriage license here.

Private and public ceremonies will be available. Local florists and bakeries will donate to the ceremony. You can learn more here.