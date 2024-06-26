Church on Culver Road will hold free vaccine clinic for dogs and cats

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm is organizing a free vaccine clinic on Wednesday for dogs and cats at a local church.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes vaccines for rabies, DA-PP for dogs, and FVRCP for cats. The clinic is taking place at Glad Tidings Church at 1980 Culver Road and there will also be free pet food.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of Lollypop Farm’s free vaccine clinics:

Tuesday, July 16: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the People’s Pantry of Rochester, 555 Avenue D. Free dog vaccines (rabies and DA-PP) and pet food.