City and County leaders aim to hold TikTok accountable for car theft “How to” videos

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Congressman Joe Morelle is joined by both City, and County leaders calling to hold TikTok accountable for the more than 770 Kia’s, and Hyundai’s stolen this year in Rochester alone. Even more in the rest of Monroe County.

“We don’t need companies like TikTok playing an active role in facilitating these crimes and putting information on “How To” videos for people who would misuse them,” said Morelle.

He blames the use of “How To” videos, which provide TikTok viewers with step-by-step instructions on how to steal these cars. He called out the company for failure to enforce their own guidelines on videos that encourage car thefts.

“Today we’re releasing a joint letter sent to TikTok, calling them to crack down on the rampant criminal activity shown on their platform,” said Morelle.

News10NBC asked the congressman what can be done further if TikTok refuses to comply.

“Congress may step in. I think it’s unfortunate if we may be compelled to do it, but we’re going to make sure that we’re watching out for the interest of American citizens first and foremost. If they don’t take responsibility themselves, than I think its likely Congress will intervene and do it for them,” said Morelle.