City and state crews clean up litter along Rochester’s Inner Loop on Earth Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The garbage along the Inner Loop in downtown Rochester has finally been picked up. News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean was on the scene to show the before and after of the cleanup.

Crews from the city and state worked together to clear the trash by hand from a mile and a half stretch of the loop. The cleanup was scheduled for Earth Day. Brean walked the loop with Karen St. Aubin, head of the Rochester Department of Environmental Services.

“It makes you angry. There’s no reason for it, and it just makes our area look horrible,” St. Aubin said. “But people should pay attention to it because when you see it clean like this, it should stay clean like this.”

Brean previously reported on the condition of the loop after the snow melted, even picking up some of the garbage himself.

“It comes from a variety of places, but we do have a litter problem,” St. Aubin said. “Some people throw it out their window, and that’s true. It’s very windy. Some of it comes out of trucks.”

A proposed law in Albany aims to change the bottle bill by adding more containers with a deposit and increasing the deposit from a nickel to a dime. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Rachel May of Syracuse, believes it will reduce litter.

“A 34% litter reduction because an awful lot of litter on roadsides and parks is bottles and cans,” May said.

The bill’s report suggests it could reduce the cost of picking up litter by $100,000 a year, using Buffalo as an example.

Brean asked if there is more litter this year.

“I don’t know if there’s more of it. When the snow melts, we always see it right away,” St. Aubin said.

Beyond aesthetics, the state warns that litter poses safety risks. Plastic bags can clog drains and cause flooding or obstruct drivers’ views.

There are 600 garbage cans in Rochester. A survey by Keep America Beautiful found about 50 billion pieces of litter along American roads and waterways, averaging 152 pieces per person.

