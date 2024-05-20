City announces temporary closure of Casa Campo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mayor Malik D. Evans said on Monday that under the authority of Section 24 of the Executive Law, Casa Campo restaurant at 1584 East Main Street was closed.

This comes after incidents on May 11 and 19, in which dozens of dirt bikes and ATVs gathered outside the location, causing significant disturbances. Sunday’s incident resulted in assaults on police officers.

“Not only will law enforcement be working to address those who choose to operate illegal vehicles on our city streets, we will also target those who encourage them to gather,” said Mayor Evans. “We will not tolerate it. Our traffic and specialized ATV details are up and running and will confiscate these vehicles. And our law department will continue to close businesses that encourage bad behavior.”

Casa Campo is closed pending a meeting with the City’s Law Department in which both sides will identify an agreeable path forward.