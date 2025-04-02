City calls for volunteers to pick up litter for annual Clean Sweep

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Registration is open for people who want to volunteer to pick up litter in the City of Rochester this springtime.

The annual Rochester Clean Sweep will take place on Saturday, May 3. Volunteers will meet at Innovative Field on Morrie Silver Way at 8 a.m. That’s where they’ll join the group that they’re volunteering with or get assigned to a team.

Volunteers will also get a free Clean Sweep t-shirt and a light breakfast before boarding buses. At the project sites, gloves, tools, and bags will be available. Once the project is done, buses will bring the volunteers back to Innovative Field to enjoy a free Red Wings game and lunch.

You or a group can register online here. You can also call 311 to register or (585)-428-5990 if you’re outside city limits. The city recommends that volunteers wear hard-soled shoes, long pants, and other appropriate clothing for working outdoors. Volunteers can bring their own work gloves.

High school students can earn participation in government credit for taking part. Community groups, sports teams, businesses, churches, and youth groups often take part in the Clean Sweep.