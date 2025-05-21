City celebrates completion of street improvements to Aqueduct District

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – City leaders and state lawmakers gathered Tuesday to celebrate the completion of street improvements in the historic Aqueduct District in downtown Rochester.

The $3.1 million project is part of the ROC the Riverway initiative. It aims to transform the Aqueduct District into a people-friendly destination while preserving vehicle access.

The improvements include new sidewalks, lighting, signage, and other streetscape enhancements. It spans from Aqueduct Street, Bank Place, Basin Street, Graves Street and Race Street.

