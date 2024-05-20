City Clerk’s Licensing Office will close Monday reopen in original location

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City Clerk’s Licensing Office will be closed on Monday starting at noon for renovations.

The office, located at Room 022B at Rochester City Hall, will reopen at its original location at city hall at Room 100A on Tuesday at 9 a.m. When it reopens, appointments will no longer be necessary for people applying for marriage licenses, domestic partnerships, passports, and more.

The office will be open from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except holidays.