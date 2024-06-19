City Council approves $697M budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Council has approved Mayor Malik Evans’ $697 million budget for Rochester, an increase of nearly $10 million from last year’s budget.



Those who voted in favor say this budget focuses on failing infrastructure, parks, and community assets like the Public Market.

The budget also keeps $500,000 in place for a possible study on a public utility to replace RG&E.



The budget also provides $1 million in funding for affordable housing, and $400,000 of unused funds will go towards community-based initiatives.

It was a close vote, with five Council members voting in favor of the budget and four voting against.

“For months, we have seen and heard an increasing number of residents show up at Speak to Council sessions, participating in the legislative process – where in this budget are their voices and needs?” said City Council Member Kim Smith, among those who voted “no.”



