City Council approves funding for convention center project

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Riverside Convention Center is set to be repaired and expanded.

Rochester City Council voted Tuesday to approve around $13 million in funding, a mix of grant, bonds and American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds.

It’s coming as part of the “Roc the Riverway” project, meant to beautify Rochester’s waterfront. It includes repairs to the exterior building envelope and river wall, and other site upgrades, as well as an addition facing Main Street to allow for more event space and appear more inviting to visitors and locals.

It wasn’t a unanimous vote. Councilmembers Stanley Martin and Mary Lupien voted against the appropriations and bonding.

“I agree that the building needs repair, but because they’re (repairs and addition) lumped together, I do not believe that spending 11 million dollars to expand the convention center is the way that our city needs to be spending our money right now when we’re in such a crisis, a human rights crisis,” Lupien said.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and near completion in late 2026.