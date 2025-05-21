City Council approves trail project and gives mayor green light to apply for grants
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council authorized funding for multiple city improvement projects at its meeting on Tuesday night.
One project is a $1.8 million plan to improve the Maplewood Park Trail, including sign upgrades, pavement repair, and transforming the training and safety building into a nature center and exhibit space.
Also, the mayor was authorized to apply for $2.5 million in state funding for four Genesee River Projects involving shoreline stabilization, flood wall extensions, and marina upgrades. The city approved a partnership with local artist Shawn Dunwoody for a large sculpture for Brooks landing expected to be completed this fall.