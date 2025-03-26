City council has yet to vote on new tenant at Port of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re working to learn when Rochester City Council will vote on adding a new tenant to the Port of Rochester.

City council members didn’t vote on the matter at Tuesday night’s meeting. Whiskey River Pub and Grill wants to lease the second floor of the port terminal from May 1 through April of 2030.

Whiskey River plans to operate a full-service restaurant with fine and casual dining along with a full bar. If approved, it’s expected to open this summer.