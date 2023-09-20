City Council holds off voting on neighborhood ambassador program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council has delayed a vote that would start a neighborhood ambassador program.

Ambassadors would be hired to walk the streets of downtown, engaging with residents and workers, helping visitors find their way, and providing referrals to local resources.

Some local lawmakers have been critical of spending money on the program.

Council tabled the vote Tuesday night, saying they need more clarity and detail on the plan.

The “ambassadors” would be hired and trained by local community organizations the city would partner with in the North Clinton, Jefferson and downtown areas.