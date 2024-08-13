City Council member will host forum on Good Cause Eviction Tuesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council member Michael Patterson will host a forum on Tuesday night about Good Cause Eviction. The forum at the Rochester Public Market will begin at 6 p.m.

As News10NBC has covered, city council is currently considering whether to pass Good Cause Eviction. If it passes, landlords with more than 10 rental units would have to prove good cause before evicting a tenant.

Good cause examples include a renter not paying rent, the renter using the unit for something illegal, or the tenant doing something that compromises the safety of other tenants. City council introduced legislation to opt into Good Cause Eviction in June.