City Council members question PAB executive director candidate Lesli Myers-Small

City Council questions PAB executive director candidate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council members Thursday questioned the Police Accountability Board’s candidate for executive director.

They quizzed Lesli Myers-Small, a former Rochester City School District superintendent, about her long-term plans for the board, alongside what it means to be equitable and operate independently — and also the circumstances surrounding her departure from the city school district.

“The bottom line is that sometimes leadership and boards and their trustees have a difference of opinion, and in my humble opinion it was best to really move on and not continue to have that tension,” Lesli-Small said. She added, “One of the things that was glaring was that I was accused of harassment on the job – and any leader anytime when you have that type of allegation, it certainly is very difficult.” She told councilmembers that an unbiased investigation into the accusations found that they were unsubstantiated.

Regarding the Rochester Police Department, Myers-Small said the PAB’s relationship with them should not be hostile.

“I want to clarify one point, that accountability and transparency within law enforcement does not imply an adversarial stance toward law enforcement. Like any profession, law enforcement can face challenges that may require an impartial review,” she said.

We expect to hear more from Myers-Small on Friday morning as the PAB holds a press conference at 10 a.m., at which she will lay out her vision and talk about the next steps.