City Council members set hearings on reassessment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Council members are planning on hosting a series of hearings on Rochester’s reassessment, on May 28 and June 4. Both will be held in City Council chambers.

The reassessment has been a source of contention with property owners concerned over the value of their properties, after median home sales jumped dramatically from this time five years ago.

You can sign up to speak by calling City Council in advance at (585) 428-7538 until 4:30 p.m. the day of the hearing or emailing to Council@CityofRochester.gov.