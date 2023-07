ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Council voted in favor of more money for the Blue Cross Arena riverside project.

In a 7-1 vote, Council approved more than $1 million as part of the Roc the Riverway Revitalization Project. The money will go toward building a multi-story expansion on the river side of the arena.

The goal is for people to be able to watch events at the arena and the Genesee River at the same time.