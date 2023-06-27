City Council seeks PAB applicants from East District

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City Council is looking to fill a vacancy on the Police Accountability Board (PAB) for the East District of Rochester.

The vacant PAB seat is for interested Rochester Residents who live in the East City Council District. Any resident who is interested in serving on this board should email their resume and a completed questionnaire to council@cityofrochester.gov. More information on this position along with the questionnaire is here.

Finalists will be interviewed by City Council and the selected nominee will be appointed via legislation.

Potential applicants have two weeks to apply; the application process will close on July 14, 2023. In addition to email, completed questionnaires and resumes can also be faxed (585.428.6327); mailed or dropped off at City Council; Rochester City Hall; 30 Church Street – Room 301A; Rochester, New York 14614-1290.

Under the Rochester City Charter, the PAB is a nine-member Board, four of whom are residents from each one of Rochester’s City Council Districts. The current vacancy is for the East District and anyone interested in filling this vacancy must reside within that City Council District. This district is generally defined as the East quadrant of Rochester; however, a more specific definition can be seen on the official Rochester City Council District Map.